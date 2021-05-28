BergHOFF Starter Cookware 5-Piece Set for $57

That's a savings of $193 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- 9.5" fry pan
- 9.5" covered deep skillet
- 6.25" 2qt covered sauce pan
-
Expires 6/1/2021
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Find savings on over 400 items, including cookware, dinnerware, flatware, and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping is free on $89+, otherwise it adds a $7.95 fee.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Starter Cookware 5-Piece Set for $89.97 ($160 off).
That's the best price we could find by $61, which is nearly half what you'd pay elsewhere, and a savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- measures about 12" x 12" x 7.28"
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- no lead and no cadmium
- Model: 1100117
That's a significant savings of $543 off list, and at least $273 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 10" saute/fry pan
- 10" high-sided saute pan with lid
- 6.25" sauce pan with lid
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's the best price we could find by $2 when you apply coupon code "MEMDAY." Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to qualify for free shipping.
- accommodates lids from 6" to 9.5" in diameter
- mounts via 3M VHB tape
- Model: 85149
It's a low by $4, although it's $25 or more shipped from most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- It's final sale and cannot be returned.
- adjustable counterweight
- 2 speeds
Prices have dropped by an extra fourth on over 21,000 clearance items, including men's jeans (from $15.74), women's tops (from $3.74), and men's sneakers (from $14.04). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Sign In or Register