"Knife to see you!" That's what we say to $40 discounts. It makes less sense when it's not a discount on knives. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
- includes chef's knife, bread knife, paring knife, and more
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Looking to upgrade the contents of your kitchen cabinets? Save on over 300 items from this popular brand, including cookware and bakeware sets, cutlery, storage solutions, and kitchen tools. Shop early, as the number of these deals has decreased since our last mention two weeks ago. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more receive free shipping.
Clip the $5 off on-page coupon and apply code "308KV442" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mosfiata Home via Amazon.
- solid Micarta handle
- includes finger guard & sharpener
- Model: CK0401
Apply coupon code "QISYJB5H" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Flowers pictured).
- Sold by Vipoko Store via Amazon.
- made of heat-resistant glass fiber
- heat resistant to 180°
- non-slip
- dishwasher safe
Shop chairs starting at $95, rugs as low as $52, tableware from $10, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down to see these deals.
- Although the banner says up to 20% off, we are seeing higher discounts within the sale itself.
Save on a range of in-season clothing and shoes, as well as home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping adds $5.95.
Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
It's $40 cheaper than any other store; it's also $94 less than buying via Ray-Ban directly. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- pad to over $100 to avoid the $7.95 shipping fee
- 100% UV protection
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $20. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more receive free shipping.
- includes tongs, spoons, turners, brushes, measuring cups, and more
- Model: 2211323
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Includes a couple fry pans, a couple stockpots, steamer inset, skillet, and sauce pan
- Hard anodized aluminum
- Dishwasher safe
You'd pay at least $55 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
Sign In or Register