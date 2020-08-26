New
Nordstrom Rack · 56 mins ago
BergHOFF Soft Grip 11-Piece Knife Set
$30 $70
free shipping w/ $100

"Knife to see you!" That's what we say to $40 discounts. It makes less sense when it's not a discount on knives. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • includes chef's knife, bread knife, paring knife, and more
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Nordstrom Rack BergHOFF
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register