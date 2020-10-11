New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
BergHOFF Ouro 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
$70 $250
$8 shipping

That's at least $72 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • 8", 9.5", and 11" hard anodized aluminum fry pans
  • high-polish copper coated stainless steel accents
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/11/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cookware Nordstrom Rack BergHOFF
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register