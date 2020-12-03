That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Hautelook
- Shipping is usually free on orders over $99, but the minimum has dropped to $49. (Pickup may also be available.)
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3-layer encapsulated base
It's $110 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Hautelook
- 6.25" covered saucepan
- 8" covered casserole/stock pot
- 10.25" covered stockpot
- 9.5" covered deep skillet
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- available in Black
That's $550 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 8" and 10" fry pans
- 1.4- and 3.2-quart covered saucepans
- 2.3- and 6.2-quart covered stockpots
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Apply coupon code "FBTIUOIM" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gogoanyshop via Amazon.
- high-grade 304 stainless steel
- supports up to 45-lbs.
- measures 20’’ x 12.2’’ x 16.3’’
Save on cookware sets, serving spoons, skimmers, grill pans, casserole dishes, and more. Shop Now at Hautelook
- Orders over $49 ship for free; otherwise, opt for free ship-to-store for pickup to dodge shipping fees.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Ron Knife 6-Piece Set w/ Block for $139.97 (low by $40).
Save on over 40 pairs of men shoes, with prices from $60. Shipping is usually free on orders over $99, but the minimum has dropped to $49. Shop Now at Hautelook
- Pictured are the Ted Baker London Men's Tralnn Suede Chelsea Boots for $79.97 ($120 off.)
Kim K levels of svelte-inducing shapewear are on offer, so you can eat all the turkey you want this holiday season, with many at or close to half price. Shop Now at Hautelook
- Pictured are the Skinnygirl Smoothers & Shapers Ultra Smooth Thigh Shapers for $14.97 ($19 off).
Save on over 400 items from popular brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Samsonite, Kenneth Cole Reaction, and more. Shop Now at Hautelook
- Orders over $49 ship for free; otherwise, opt for free ship-to-store for pickup to dodge shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Travelpro 22" Platinum Magna 2 Expandable Rollaboard for $139.97 ($112 low).
That's a savings of at least $20 considering you'd pay about $15 each for the Santoku and carving knives, plus at least $20 for the chef's knife, if you bought them individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes 8" carving knife, 8" chef's knife, and 7" santoku knife
Save $52 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes paring knife, utility knife, boning knife, multipurpose knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, a pair of poultry shears, 6 steak knives, sharpening steel, and wooden block
- stainless steel blades with triple riveted handles
- Model: 1307144
That's the best price we could find by $15, although most stores charge $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a 6.25" chef's knife and a 7.5" santoku knife
- nonstick titanium coating
- hand wash only
- Model: 2212119
That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 2 slicing knives, 2 chef's knives, 2 paring knives, 2 utility knives, 1 boning knife, 1 peeling knife, and storage wrap
- polypropylene handles
- stainless steel blades
- Model: 2212786
