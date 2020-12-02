That's $550 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 8" and 10" fry pans
- 1.4- and 3.2-quart covered saucepans
- 2.3- and 6.2-quart covered stockpots
Expires 12/8/2020
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- available in Black
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Hautelook
- aluminium body
- non-stick coating
- 8" fry pan
- 10" fry pan
- 12" fry pan
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Kitchenaid 3-Ply 4-Qt. Stainless Steel Casserole with Lid for $47.99 (a low by $12).
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $9, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
Save on over 100 gift options for any men in your life, with socks from $8, hats from $10, t-shirts from $10, shoes and wallets from $13, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Ben Sherman Colorblock Leather Wallet for $17.97 (low by $30).
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of deals with offers like Nike items from $30, 60% off cold weather items, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on over a thousands items from casual to dress styles with deeper discounts found within the sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Rainforest Men's Faux Shearling-Lined Aviator Jacket for $69.97 ($155 low).
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3-layer encapsulated base
Save $52 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes paring knife, utility knife, boning knife, multipurpose knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, a pair of poultry shears, 6 steak knives, sharpening steel, and wooden block
- stainless steel blades with triple riveted handles
- Model: 1307144
That's a savings of at least $20 considering you'd pay about $15 each for the Santoku and carving knives, plus at least $20 for the chef's knife, if you bought them individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes 8" carving knife, 8" chef's knife, and 7" santoku knife
That's the best price we could find by $4, although most charge $70. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes an assortment of knives, scissors, and block
