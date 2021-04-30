BergHOFF Leo 3-Piece Bento Box Lunch Set for $24
Macy's · 59 mins ago
BergHOFF Leo 3-Piece Bento Box Lunch Set
$24 $35
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
  • 2 containers
  • 1.7-quart capacity
  • measures 7.5" W x 5" L x 3.5" H
  • microwave and dishwasher safe
  • Expires 5/3/2021
