That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- bamboo wood peel
- pizza cutter has stainless steel blade
- peel measures 18" x 14" x 1.5"
-
Expires 3/15/2021
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay twice as much elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- PFOA-free non-stick cooking surface
- hard-anodized aluminum with copper coated stainless steel accents
- includes 4 lids, 3 fry pans, casserole, deep skillet, stockpot, saucepan, and grill pan
- Model: 2212082
That's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- copper core bottoms
- stay-cool ergonomic handles
- pouring rims
- cookbook included
It's $17 less than what you'd pay if you bought them separately elsewhere, although most charge around $94. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- 3-layer ferno ceramic coating
- non-slip grip handle
That's $100 under what you'd pay at BergHOFF direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes 4.4-, 6-, and 9.3-quart stockpots, all with lids
- dishwasher safe
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. The free shipping on orders of $89 or more make several of these items significantly less than you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 (low by $26).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
Save $32 off the list price when you apply coupon code "65T7KGGH". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hodekt via Amazon.
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- made of food safe PP materials
- icon identification
- juice groove
Save on over 400 styles of men's shoes from adidas, Altra, Merrell, Oakley, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Khombu Men's Provo Training Sneaker for $38.97 ($26 off list).
Men's jeans and dress shoes start from $22.48, women's jackets from $11.99, and women's boots from $14.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Vigoss Men's Mick Slim 330 Cargo Pants for $37.48 ($61 off).
Although the banner says up to 65% off, we found up to 84% off on in-stock items. Save on over 300 items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Ted Baker London Women's Oceanne Pleated Fit & Flare Dress for $149.97 ($279 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- PFOA-free nonstick surface
- measures 18" x 15" x 5"
- copper-coated stainless steel handles
That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although most sellers charge at least $200. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- set includes: 4.75" utility knife; 6" utility knife; 6" boning knife; 9" chef's knife; 9" bread knife; 9" sharpening steel; 1 wooden block
It's a low by $10, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Black. Also available for the same price in Green. (Search "3900045" to find it.)
- oven or stovetop use
- Model: 3900040
Sign In or Register