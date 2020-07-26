New
BergHOFF Leo 11" Covered Wok
$45 $135
$8 shipping

That's $27 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Not recommended for gas cooktops.
  • 4.4-quart capacity
