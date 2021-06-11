BergHOFF Kitchen Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off

Grab big savings on BergHOFF cookware, cutlery, utensils, & accessories. Choose from over 100 items, starting at $20. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Eclipse Hollow 4-Piece Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Set for $39.97 ($60 off).
-
Expires 6/15/2021
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $42. Although, most retailers charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3.25" paring knife
- eight 4.75" steak knives
- 4.75" utility knife
- 5" santoku knife
- 7" santoku knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" sharpening steel
- 9.75" poultry shears
- bamboo, black, and white cutting board
To save $25, apply coupon code "AZO2TWJT". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lrkwxk via Amazon.
- repair, sharpen, and fine tune slots
- ergonomic handle
- non-slip base
Tired of looking at the same old cups and plates? Update your mealtimes with a range of discounted dinnerware, flatware, glassware, and crystal. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Click “Tableware and Summer Decor" in the "Savings by Category" banner to see these deals.
- Pictured is the Gibson Home Modern Times 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for $22.26 (low by $8).
Use coupon code "MEMORIAL10" to knock an extra 10% off small appliances, knife sets, cookware, kitchen storage, and more, all of which are already marked up to 45% off. Additionally, stacking coupon code "BTCSAVE2021" takes a further 10% off select orders of $100 or more, 15% off $200 or more, or 20% off $300 or more. (Exclusions apply; see the related offer for more coupon-eligible items.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at around $6; otherwise, spend $45 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Aria Premium 30-Quart Stainless Steel Touchscreen Air Fryer for $134.99 via "MEMORIAL10" (low by $15).
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- protective finger guard
- one-piece high-carbon, stain-resistant Japanese steel
- Model: M23210
Save on over 1,000 adidas items for the whole family, with socks starting from $6, kids' t-shirts from $10, men's t-shirts from $15, women's shorts from $18, and adults' shoes from $35. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Torsion TRDC Sneakers for $59.97 (low by $20).
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on over 200 multipack styles, with prices starting from $12. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Volcom Performance Mesh Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $14.97 (low by $21).
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
That's a significant savings of $543 off list, and at least $273 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 10" saute/fry pan
- 10" high-sided saute pan with lid
- 6.25" sauce pan with lid
Sign In or Register