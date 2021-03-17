New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
BergHOFF Kitchen Blowout at Nordstrom Rack
up to 77% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. The free shipping on orders of $89 or more make several of these items significantly less than you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo NS 5-Piece Jumbo Cookware Set for $99.97 ($33 less than just the saute and fry pans elsewhere).
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/23/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Nordstrom Rack
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register