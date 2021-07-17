BergHOFF International Natural Wooden Chopsticks 10-Pairs for $19
New
Nordstrom Rack · 34 mins ago
BergHOFF International Natural Wooden Chopsticks 10-Pairs
$19 $25
free shipping w/ $89

That's the best price we could find by $11, and a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
Features
  • bamboo
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Nordstrom Rack BergHOFF
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register