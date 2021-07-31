BergHOFF International Leo 2-Piece Dual Lunch Box Kit for $30
BergHOFF International Leo 2-Piece Dual Lunch Box Kit
$30 $70
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of over half off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
  • dishwasher safe
  • measures about 5" x 5" x 6" each
