That's the best price we could find by $20, and $25 less than the 3-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 8" chef's knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 8" carving knife
- 11" chopping block
-
Expires 3/2/2021
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $50 off, and if you're already spending $89 for free shipping, a really good price for a name-brand 20-piece set from a major retailer. (Similar BergHOFF sets go for $50 or more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, unless you spend $89, in which case shipping is free.
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
Apply coupon code "UL5ADA3S" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JH2017 via Amazon.
- restore, grind, polish, and hone
- non-slip base
- includes mini knife sharpener for portability
That's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Black.
- includes a paring knife, Deba knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, filleting knife, and slicing knife
- Model: 003SSP
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
Women's accessories start at $3, kids' clothes at $5, men's shirts from $9, dresses from $13, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
Shop discounted items from adidas, Nike, Z by Zella, Beyond Yoga, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Harden Vol. 4 Su Casa Basketball Shoe for $77.97 ($52 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 ($26 low).
Shop discounted pans, braisers, baking dishes, French ovens, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Staub 12" Cast Iron Pure Griddle Pan for $129.97 (low by $50).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
That's a low by $14, most stores charge around $70. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- made with 90% cast iron and 10% steel
- 3-layer ferno ceramic coating
It's the best price we could find by $30, though most stores charge at least $70. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- hard-anodized aluminum
- non-stick surface
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- precision Thermo-knob
Sign In or Register