New
Nordstrom Rack · 20 mins ago
BergHOFF Geminis 4-Piece Cutlery & Board Set
$50 $120
free shipping w/ $89

That's the best price we could find by $20, and $25 less than the 3-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 7" Santoku knife
  • 8" carving knife
  • 11" chopping block
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/2/2021
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Nordstrom Rack BergHOFF
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register