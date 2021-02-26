New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
BergHOFF Geminis 3-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
$30 $85
free shipping

Save $20 over the next best price we found. Plus, the free shipping saves another $8 for orders under $89. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • 8" carving knife
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 7" santoku knife
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/2/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Nordstrom Rack BergHOFF
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register