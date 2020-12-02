New
BergHOFF Geminis 3-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
$30 $85
free shipping w/ $49

That's a savings of at least $20 considering you'd pay about $15 each for the Santoku and carving knives, plus at least $20 for the chef's knife, if you bought them individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • includes 8" carving knife, 8" chef's knife, and 7" santoku knife
  • Expires 12/8/2020
