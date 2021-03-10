That's $100 under what you'd pay at BergHOFF direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes 4.4-, 6-, and 9.3-quart stockpots, all with lids
- dishwasher safe
-
Expires 3/14/2021
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- copper core bottoms
- stay-cool ergonomic handles
- pouring rims
- cookbook included
It's $17 less than what you'd pay if you bought them separately elsewhere, although most charge around $94. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- 3-layer ferno ceramic coating
- non-slip grip handle
It's a low by $10, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Black. Also available for the same price in Green. (Search "3900045" to find it.)
- oven or stovetop use
- Model: 3900040
That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- PFOA-free nonstick surface
- measures 18" x 15" x 5"
- copper-coated stainless steel handles
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- oven safe up to 350°F
- dishwasher safe
- soft touch riveted handle
- Model: EHKB-9130
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- heat-resistant
- dishwasher safe
These go for at least $30 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- measures 20x9" (including handles)
- oven safe to 500° F
- Model: JB0168
Men's jeans and dress shoes start from $22.48, women's jackets from $11.99, and women's boots from $14.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Vigoss Men's Mick Slim 330 Cargo Pants for $37.48 ($61 off).
Shop discounted men's shoes from French Connection, Nordstrom Rack, Rockport, Rodd and Gunn, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the French Connection Men's Eliott Sneaker for $79.97 (low by $60).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. The free shipping on orders of $89 or more make several of these items significantly less than you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 (low by $26).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although most sellers charge at least $200. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- set includes: 4.75" utility knife; 6" utility knife; 6" boning knife; 9" chef's knife; 9" bread knife; 9" sharpening steel; 1 wooden block
Sign In or Register