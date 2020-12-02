That's the best price we could find by $4, although most charge $70. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes an assortment of knives, scissors, and block
-
Expires 12/8/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of at least $20 considering you'd pay about $15 each for the Santoku and carving knives, plus at least $20 for the chef's knife, if you bought them individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes 8" carving knife, 8" chef's knife, and 7" santoku knife
Save $52 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes paring knife, utility knife, boning knife, multipurpose knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, a pair of poultry shears, 6 steak knives, sharpening steel, and wooden block
- stainless steel blades with triple riveted handles
- Model: 1307144
That's the best price we could find by $15, although most stores charge $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a 6.25" chef's knife and a 7.5" santoku knife
- nonstick titanium coating
- hand wash only
- Model: 2212119
That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 2 slicing knives, 2 chef's knives, 2 paring knives, 2 utility knives, 1 boning knife, 1 peeling knife, and storage wrap
- polypropylene handles
- stainless steel blades
- Model: 2212786
Save on knives, block sets, sharpeners, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured it the Wusthof IKON Knife Sharpener for $40 ($30 off).
- Shipping starts around $10, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- A 10% handling fee applies for non-members.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
It was the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
- ABS+430 handle
- dishwasher safe
- Model: UK63C
That's the best price we could find by $8 and an all time low.
Update: It now ships on December 24. Buy Now at Amazon
- triple-rivet handles
- single piece precision stamped blades
- includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
- Model: 17553-000
Save on over 100 gift options for any men in your life, with socks from $8, hats from $10, t-shirts from $10, shoes and wallets from $13, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Ben Sherman Colorblock Leather Wallet for $17.97 (low by $30).
Save on a variety of deals with offers like Nike items from $30, 60% off cold weather items, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on over a thousands items from casual to dress styles with deeper discounts found within the sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Rainforest Men's Faux Shearling-Lined Aviator Jacket for $69.97 ($155 low).
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3-layer encapsulated base
That's $550 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 8" and 10" fry pans
- 1.4- and 3.2-quart covered saucepans
- 2.3- and 6.2-quart covered stockpots
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- available in Black
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Hautelook
- aluminium body
- non-stick coating
- 8" fry pan
- 10" fry pan
- 12" fry pan
Sign In or Register