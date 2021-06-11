BergHOFF Essentials Forged 20-Piece Knife Block Set for $170
Nordstrom Rack · 54 mins ago
BergHOFF Essentials Forged 20-Piece Knife Block Set
$170 $420
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $42. Although, most retailers charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • 3.25" paring knife
  • eight 4.75" steak knives
  • 4.75" utility knife
  • 5" santoku knife
  • 7" santoku knife
  • 8" bread knife
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 8" sharpening steel
  • 9.75" poultry shears
  • bamboo, black, and white cutting board
  • Expires 6/15/2021
    Published 54 min ago
