Save on knives from $6, cutting boards from $17, peeler sets from $35, knife sharpeners from $36, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Sharp discounts on over 200 items, including knife sets, kitchen shears, and sharpeners. Shop Now at Abt
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Clip the $4 off coupon and apply code "40NLDAGS" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mosfiata Home via Amazon.
- German stainless steel 4116
- solid Micarta handle
- includes bread lame with 5 blades
- Model: CK0409
Clip the $5 off on-page coupon and apply code "30MED7AV" to save 54% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mosfiata Home via Amazon.
- includes finger guard and sharpener
- made of German stainless steel
- solid Micarta handle
- Model: CK0401
Apply coupon code "IAFTKW45" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cookit via Amazon.
- high-carbon stainless steel blades
- kitchen scissors
- steel knife sharperner
- oak wooden block
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
Save on over 3,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Save extra on a variety of clearance items, including apparel for the family, home items, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $6 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $400 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Grey
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3 interchangeable blades
- dishwasher safe
It's $44 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- PFOA-free non-stick coating
Sign In or Register