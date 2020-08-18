Looking to upgrade the contents of your kitchen cabinets? Save on over 300 items from this popular brand, including cookware and bakeware sets, cutlery, storage solutions, and kitchen tools. Shop early, as the number of these deals has decreased since our last mention two weeks ago. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more receive free shipping.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $20 for a similar set, and a savings of $40 off list.
Update: The price has increased to $22.49. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Your pickup order may be eligible for an additional 10% off).
- 8" chef's knife with guard
- 8" slicer with guard
- 8" bread knife with guard
- 7" santoku knife with guard
- 6.5" utility knife with guard
- 3.5" paring knife with guard
Shop bar stools, cookware, dinnerware, and more with prices starting at $16. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down to see these deals.
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 8" nonstick bread knife and chef knife
- 5" nonstick santoku knife and nonstick serrated utility knife
- 3.5" nonstick paring knife
- 5 blade guards for each knife
- 4 x 15" x 12" cutting mats
- Model: EM14PCH
Save on a range of in-season clothing and shoes, as well as home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping adds $5.95.
Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Not recommended for gas cooktops.
- aluminum with non-stick coating
- 4.4-quart capacity
- stay-cool handle
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 3950171
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
Sign In or Register