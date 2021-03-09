New
BergHOFF Concavo 8-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
$130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although most sellers charge at least $200. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • set includes: 4.75" utility knife; 6" utility knife; 6" boning knife; 9" chef's knife; 9" bread knife; 9" sharpening steel; 1 wooden block
