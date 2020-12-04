That's $45 off and the best price we could find. (You'd pay $50 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
- 16" x 7" x 4"
-
Expires 12/8/2020
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3-layer encapsulated base
It's $110 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Hautelook
- 6.25" covered saucepan
- 8" covered casserole/stock pot
- 10.25" covered stockpot
- 9.5" covered deep skillet
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- available in Black
That's $550 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 8" and 10" fry pans
- 1.4- and 3.2-quart covered saucepans
- 2.3- and 6.2-quart covered stockpots
Save on small appliances, cutlery, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- KitchenAid 18/10 Stainless Steel Steamer for $19.99 (pictured, low by $10)
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Save on a wide range of blemished (but new) cookware and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured is the KRUPS Thermobrew Programmable Coffee Maker for $29.98 (double that elsewhere)
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
Save on over 100 gift options for any men in your life, with socks from $8, hats from $10, t-shirts from $10, shoes and wallets from $13, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Ben Sherman Colorblock Leather Wallet for $17.97 (low by $30).
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on men's sneakers from many name brands including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, Johnston & Murphy, Born, Vans, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping.
Money clips and wallets start at $45, backpacks and totes start at $180, and travel satchels at $210. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Tumi Quincy Expansion Slim Crossbody Bag for $96.97 ($98 off).
That's a savings of at least $20 considering you'd pay about $15 each for the Santoku and carving knives, plus at least $20 for the chef's knife, if you bought them individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes 8" carving knife, 8" chef's knife, and 7" santoku knife
Save $52 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- includes paring knife, utility knife, boning knife, multipurpose knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, a pair of poultry shears, 6 steak knives, sharpening steel, and wooden block
- stainless steel blades with triple riveted handles
- Model: 1307144
That's the best price we could find by $15, although most stores charge $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a 6.25" chef's knife and a 7.5" santoku knife
- nonstick titanium coating
- hand wash only
- Model: 2212119
That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 2 slicing knives, 2 chef's knives, 2 paring knives, 2 utility knives, 1 boning knife, 1 peeling knife, and storage wrap
- polypropylene handles
- stainless steel blades
- Model: 2212786
Sign In or Register