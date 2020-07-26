New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
BergHOFF Antigua 5-Piece German Steel Knife Set w/ Wood Case
$90 $300
free shipping w/ $100

It's $210 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • Wooden case
  • 8.25" Carving knife
  • 8" Chef knife
  • 7" Santoku knife
  • 5" Santoku knife
  • 3.25" Paring knife
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Nordstrom Rack BergHOFF
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register