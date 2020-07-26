New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
$90 $300
free shipping w/ $100
It's $210 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Features
- Wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/26/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Decorators Collection Lora 20-Piece Flatware Set
$12 $40
pickup
That's a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- dishwasher safe
- includes four 5-piece place settings
- made of stainless steel
- Model: KS0991-20P
Nordstrom Rack · 4 hrs ago
Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals Clearance
up to 89% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
Nordstrom Rack · 5 days ago
Nordstrom Rack Clearance
up to 90% off
free shipping w/ $100
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Brands include Burberry, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Lacoste, Valentino and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
BergHOFF Leo 11" Covered Wok
$45 $135
$8 shipping
That's $27 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Not recommended for gas cooktops.
Features
- 4.4-quart capacity
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Nike Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 63% off
free shipping w/ $100
Check out these Nike men's shoes starting around $30 and women's clothing from $12. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Orders of $100 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
BergHOFF Leo 11" 6.5-Quart Covered Stockpot
$50 $170
$8 shipping
That's $42 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register