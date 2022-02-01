New
Belk · 25 mins ago
$15 $30
pickup
Save half off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "My husband recently started carrying his lunch to work everyday so I've been on the hunt for practical and durable containers for him. This one is great for salads and also help him eat healthier for lunch."
- In several colors (Aqua pictured).
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or orders of $59 or more ship for free.
Features
- BPA free
- dishwasher safe
- measures 4" x 7.25" x 7.25"
Details
Sierra · 2 wks ago
Rae Dunn Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle
$15 $68
free shipping w/ $75
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
Tips
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
Features
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Kirkland's · 1 wk ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Ends Today
Macy's · 6 days ago
Sedona Pro 13.5" Carbon Steel Wok
$18 $60
pickup
This is the lowest price we found by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Features
- nonstick
Amazon · 1 day ago
Eahthni Garlic Rocker
$6.99 $35
free shipping
Apply coupon code "8074E1YR" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and shipped by Senhon via Amazon.
Features
- 304 food grade stainless steel
- designed for garlic and ginger
- includes silicone garlic peeler and cleaning brush
- Model: 1137
Belk · 4 days ago
Ocean & Coast Men's Big & Tall Dock Jacket
$30 $110
pickup
It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- In Tree Camo.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or orders of $59 or more ship for free.
Belk · 3 wks ago
Bedding at Belk
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $59
Save on comforters, sheets, quilts, and more. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Pictured is the Homestead Fashions Microfiber Sheet Set from $10 ($15 off)
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Belk · 5 days ago
Bedding Basics, Mattress Toppers, Weighted Blankets & More at Belk
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $59
Refresh your bedding basics with discounts on over 100 items. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Pictured is the Modern. Southern. Home. All Season Full/Queen Comforter for $55 (50% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $59 or more.
Belk · 5 days ago
Cabana by Crown & Ivy Women's Quilted Woobie Jacket
$20 $60
pickup
It's $40 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- In Jade/Grey or Pink/Black.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love this brand and these colors are very on trend. Plus, at $20, every woman needs it."
