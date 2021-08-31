Bentgo Kids' Printed Lunch Box for $25
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bentgo Kids' Printed Lunch Box
$25 $30
free shipping

Apply coupon code "LABOR" for the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Mermaid Scales or
  • ages 3+
  • BPA-free
  • leakproof
  • 5 compartments
  • rubber coated edges
  • microwave and dishwasher safe tray
  • Code "LABOR"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
