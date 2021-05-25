BenchMaster Augusta Faux Leather 4-Way Recliner for $650
BenchMaster Augusta Faux Leather 4-Way Recliner
$650 $770
  • In Brown.
  • 4 recline positions
  • open circle base swivels 360-degrees
  • adjustable headrest and self storing footrest
  • weight capacity of 300-lbs.
  • measures 43.5" x 29.25" x 33.5"
