Nordstrom Rack · 38 mins ago
$34 $145
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Ben Sherman Men's Brent Plain Toe Leather Boots for $33.74 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
- select sizes from 8 to 13
Expires 6/16/2019
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
6pm · 2 days ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Ends Today
Nike · 4 days ago
Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes
$37
free shipping
Nike offers the Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes in White or Dark Grey for $48.97. Coupon code "SAVE25" cuts the price to $36.73. Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- Available in medium and wide widths in select sizes 7 to 16.5
Nordstrom Rack · 34 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack Clear The Rack Sale
Extra 25% off clearance
free shipping w/ $100
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping. Deal ends June 16. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack · 35 mins ago
Max Studio Women's Rolled Sleeve Shirt Dress
$19 $128
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Max Studio Women's Rolled Sleeve Shirt Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.20 plus $7.95 shipping fee. That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
- select sizes from XS to XL
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Bruno Magli Men's Westy Leather Sneakers
$130
free shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Bruno Magli Men's Westy Leather Sneakers in Grey or Black for $129.96 with free shipping. That's $265 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Keen Women's Venice H2 Waterproof Sandals
$60 $95
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Keen Women's Venice H2 Waterproof Sandals in Midnight Navy for $59.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes 7 to 9
