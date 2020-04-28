Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
BenQ GL2480 24" 1080p Monitor
$112 $120
free shipping

This is a great price for the specs and size, plus it's in stock, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 1ms response time
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • BenQ Low Blue Light Technology
  • 100 x 100 mm VESA mount compatible
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Adorama BenQ
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register