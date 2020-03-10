Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bemis Mayfair Molded Wooden Round Toilet Seat
$27 $28
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $10.

Update: The price has increased to $26.60. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in White.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • slow close
  • non-corrosive bolts
  • lift-off hinges for easy cleaning
  • Model: 48E2 000
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
