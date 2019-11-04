New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Belmint Seat Cushion Massager
$50 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • heat
  • 3 levels of vibration massage
  • 5, 10, or 15-minute timer
  • 6 customizable massaging programs
  • Shiatsu, deep kneading, vibrating, and rolling massage
  • Model: BEL-SEAT
Details
Comments
