Macy's · 35 mins ago
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $10
Macy's offers the Bella Polished Stainless Steel Rotary Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts the price to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for a buck less in March (an all-time low). Features include:
- nonstick cooking plates
- drip tray
- folding handle
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $17
Macy's offers the Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $17. Features include:
- defrost, reheat, bagel, and cancel functions
- 6 browning settings
- high lift design
Macy's · 11 mins ago
Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$10 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 50 mins ago
Cuisinart Quick-Prep Hand Blender
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Quick-Prep Hand Blender for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. (For further comparison, it was a buck less last October.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
- features a multi-use blade that mixes, chops, and whips
- 2 speeds
- Model: CSB-33
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
Kohl's · 2 hrs ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$48 $60
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "YAY20" cuts the price to $47.99 and unlocks free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $2, although most sellers charge $80 or more.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Women's Swimsuits at Macy's
60% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 60% off a selection of women's swimsuits, with prices starting at $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $49 also bag free shipping.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Bella Panini Grill
$10 after rebate $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella Panini Grill for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention of a shipped unit and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- non-stick plates
- drip tray
- Model: 13267
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Bella 5-Quart Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker
$10 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our now-expired mention from two days ago (which included free shipping) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $18.) Buy Now
- Programmable settings
- Removable stoneware pot
- Tempered glass lid
- Model no: 13973
