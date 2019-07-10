New
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Bella Stainless Steel Rotary Waffle Maker
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $10

Macy's offers the Bella Polished Stainless Steel Rotary Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts the price to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for a buck less in March (an all-time low). Features include:
  • nonstick cooking plates
  • drip tray
  • folding handle
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bella
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register