Macy's · 31 mins ago
Bella Rocket Blender 12-Piece Set
$10 after rebate
Macy's offers the Bella Rocket Blender 12-Piece Set for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, which included free shipping, and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Features include:
  • tall and short blending cups
  • drinking cup
  • 2 shaker tops
  • 2 lids
  • 2 comfort lip rings
