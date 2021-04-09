New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bella Nonstick Electric Panini Sandwich Grill
$18 $45
free shipping w/ $25

That's $27 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 14" x 11" x 4.5" in size
  • 1400 watt heating system
  • 8" x 9" nonstick cooking surface
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sandwich Makers Macy's Bella
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register