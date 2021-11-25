Shop and save on a selection of Bella small appliances including a griddle, waffle maker, toaster, and more, with the rebate. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Bella Essentials 2 Slice Toaster for $7.99 after rebate.
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a huge low by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- In several colors (Red pictured).
- 350W heating system
- Makes 3 cake pops in minutes
- PFOA free, nonstick coating
- Ready indicator light
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- browning control dial
- ready indicator light
It's $40 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 1,200W
- 30-minute auto shutoff timer
- adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F
- dishwasher safe, PFOA-free nonstick pan and crisping tray
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In three colors (Red pictured).
- measures 9"L x 5.3"W x 9.52"H
- chute guides popcorn into bowl
- cord storage
While this deal requires a few hoops to jump through, at the end of it you'll pay less than $5 per appliance. To get this deal:
- Add 3 eligible Toastmaster appliances on the landing page to your cart
- apply coupon code "ENJOY15"
- redeem three mail-in rebates for a final total of $14.97
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
Save on a range of discounted machines from $127. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine for $127.46 ($72 off).
Bag savings on shoes, apparel, home items, jewelry, toys, beauty, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Plus, JCPenney Rewards members get a $15 bonus reward for every $50 spent (up to $45 in rewards max). Rewards will be delivered via email on December 2 and will be valid through December 12. It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Pad your order by at least one penny to get free shipping as it is free on orders of $75 or more. Otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
That's $80 off and a very low price in general for a large-capacity air fryer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
Sign In or Register