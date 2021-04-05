It's a $13 drop from our mention from three days ago, 60% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwiswe, opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- makes up to 4 waffles in 10 minutes
- 1,000W heating system
- PFOA/PTFE-free nonstick coating
- dishwasher-safe drip tray
Expires 4/12/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Save $7 off list price. Buy Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- cooking surface reinforced and infused with diamond particles for superior nonstick performance
- adjustable temperature control
- Model: CKSTWF1-DM
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
It's a savings of 60% off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
That's $2 under our February mention, $52 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a great deal on a flatware service for 8.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Adventure or Capri Frost patterns.
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
- Model: 5159009
It's $13 less than buying a similar maker elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- 900W
- locking handles
- dishwasher safe drip tray
- measures 11.06" L x 9.64" W x 4.485" H
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 10" x 16"
- 1,200 watts
- hand wash
- includes power cable
That's $5 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping charge.
- removable basket
- stainless steel
- Model: 13769
That's $80 off list and tied with our Black Friday mention. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 13-hour delay start timer
- 2 loaf sizes
- 15 preprogrammed cycles, including gluten-free
- 3 different crust colors
- Model: 90120
