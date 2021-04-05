New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bella Copper Ceramic Titanium Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker
$23 $57
free shipping w/ $25

It's a $13 drop from our mention from three days ago, 60% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pad your order to $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwiswe, opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • makes up to 4 waffles in 10 minutes
  • 1,000W heating system
  • PFOA/PTFE-free nonstick coating
  • dishwasher-safe drip tray
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Waffle Irons Macy's Bella
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register