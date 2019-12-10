Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 38 mins ago
Bella Christmas Tree Mini-Waffle Maker
$13 $15
pickup at Macy's

That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this price.
Features
  • makes 4" mini waffles
  • PFOA-free nonstick coating
  • ready indicator lights
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 12/10/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bella
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register