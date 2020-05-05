Personalize your DealNews Experience
Apply coupon code "20MAKE4120" to save $5 and drop these masks to effectively $2 each.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Michaels
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now
With free shipping via coupon code "ZENNIFAN", that's a very low price for prescription glasses. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
Just answer a few question to get your free bottle. Shop Now at Facebook
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
Unleash your creative self with these four classes! Shop Now at Michaels
That's $5 off per yard and a good option if we're still wearing masks by July 4. Buy Now at Michaels
