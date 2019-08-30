New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bella 8-in-1 Grill Station
$55 $90
free shipping

Walmart offers the Bella 8-in-1 Grill Station for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • can open flat to 180° with 1" floating hinge
  • 171-square inch cooking surface
  • adjustable temperature from 250° to 450° F
  • 2 drip trays and 1 storage rack
  • includes 2 reversible grill/griddle plates, 2 quesadilla plates, 2 reversible panini/omelet plates, and 2 waffle plates
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Bella
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register