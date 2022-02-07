It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- 900W
- locking handles
- dishwasher safe drip tray
- measures 11.06" L x 9.64" W x 4.485" H
-
Expires 2/7/2022
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $7 under our December mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $23 for a similar model elsewhere.) Apply coupon code "HOME" to get this deal. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (Pickup may also be available.)
- locking handle for vertical storage
- makes 9" waffles
- nonstick coating
It's 40% off and two bucks less than the Christmas tree iron we saw in December. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- makes 4" waffles
- PFOA free
- nonstick
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- interchangeable single serve coffee adapter & ground coffee container
- Model: SOLOGRIND
Save on coffee makers, juicers, blenders, multi cookers, and more, from brands like Instant Pot, Kalorik, Braun, Cuisinart, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Instant Pot 6-Qt. Precision Dutch Oven for $195.49 in cart (that is a low by $12, although most charge $230).
- Bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more; otherwise shipping adds $10.95. Store pickup may also be available.
Choose from 20 items for the kitchen, with prices starting from $20. It includes air fryers, blenders, mixers, bread mixers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Crux 3.7-Quart Manual Air Fryer for $34.40 ($66 low).
Save on almost 250 pieces, with prices starting from $69. Stock includes coffee tables, office chairs, patio chairs, armchairs, and fire pits. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversized shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part).
- Pictured is the Picket House Furnishings Kahlil End Table for $109 ($97 low).
Save on a huge selection, including home items, bed and bath, clothing, jewelry, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free with orders over $25; pickup may also be available.
Shop huge savings on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more, with many items at all-time low pricing. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Quilted Extra Long Parka Jacket for $177 ($118 off).
Save on over 1,100 women's styles including boots, flats, pumps, sandals, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the JBU Women's Delilah Water-Resistant Duck Boots for $39.93 ($40 off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register