Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bella 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
$30 $120
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 10 pre-programmed functions
  • delay timer
  • safety locking lid
  • steam release valve
  • dishwasher-safe removable cooking pot
  • Model: 14467
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bella
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register