Bella 5-Quart Stir Stick Popcorn Maker for $14
Macy's · 58 mins ago
Bella 5-Quart Stir Stick Popcorn Maker
$14 $40
free shipping w/ $25

At 65% off, that's a savings of $26. Stirring poppers of this size go for at least $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or orders over $25 ship free.
  • non-stick heating plate with mechanical stirrer
  • measures 13.18" L x 11.81" W x 9.75" H
  • makes up to 5 quarts (or 20 cups)
  • cover doubles as serving bowl
  • heat-resistant side handles
  • 800-watt heating system
  • weighs 3.70-lbs.
