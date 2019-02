As one of its daily deals, Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker for $25. This $15 mail-in rebate cuts the price to. With, that's tied with last week's mention, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It features programmable settings, a removable stoneware pot, and tempered glass lid. Deal ends February 9.