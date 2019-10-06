New
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Bella 5-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
$9 after rebate $45
pickup at Macy's

That's a savings of $36 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop the price to $8.99.
Features
  • digital timer from 30 minutes to 20 hours
  • removable stoneware pot
  • Expires 10/6/2019
