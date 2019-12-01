Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Bella 5-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
$8 after rebate $45
pickup at Macy's

That's a buck under our September mention, and a savings of at least $12. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to get free shipping.
  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to drop the price to $7.99
Features
  • digital timer from 30 minutes to 20 hours
  • removable stoneware pot
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
