Macy's · 4 mins ago
$10 after rebate $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate. cuts that to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Features
- programmable settings
- removable stoneware pot
- tempered glass lid
- Model: 13973
Details
Comments
Expires 6/23/2019
Published 20 min ago
Sign In or Register