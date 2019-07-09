New
Macy's · 58 mins ago
Bella 5-Quart Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker
$10 after rebate $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (however that required pickup) and the lowest price we've seen in over a year. (It's the best price we could find today by $18.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
  • programmable settings
  • removable stoneware pot
  • tempered glass lid
  • Model: 13973
