Macy's · 53 mins ago
Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's $2 under our mention from August, $52 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • aluminum construction
  • safety lock rises under pressure and falls when it's safe to open
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
