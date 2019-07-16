Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $14.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $36 and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in May. (However, that deal required a mail-in rebate and in-store pickup.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- aluminum construction
- safety lock rises under pressure and falls when it's safe to open
Expires 7/16/2019
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Macy's offers the Bella Polished Stainless Steel Rotary Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts the price to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for a buck less in March (an all-time low). Features include:
- nonstick cooking plates
- drip tray
- folding handle
Macy's offers the Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $17. Features include:
- defrost, reheat, bagel, and cancel functions
- 6 browning settings
- high lift design
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker bundled with 12 AmazonFresh K-Cup Coffee Pods for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $20 less than the best price we could find for just the coffee maker elsewhere. Buy Now
- measures 12" x 5" x 10.75"
- coffee the Colombian Medium Roast
Walmart offers the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $66 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $26, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105° to 400° Fahrenheit
- dishwasher-safe basket
- programmable control panel features air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate
- Model: AF100
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
