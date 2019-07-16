New
Macy's · 25 mins ago
Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker
$15 $40
free shipping

Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $14.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $36 and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in May. (However, that deal required a mail-in rebate and in-store pickup.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now

Features
  • aluminum construction
  • safety lock rises under pressure and falls when it's safe to open
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bella
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register