It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our July mention, a savings of $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our July mention at $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $35 off, and the best price we could find. Rebate expires August 10. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Bella Dual Brew Single-Serve Coffee Maker in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL" drops it to $29.74. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the KitchenSmith by Bella 4-Quart Nonstick Ceramic Jumbo Cooker in Blue for $21.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of small appliances, cookware, and kitchen storage items to $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Rebate expires August 10. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 7.5-Quart Covered Wok for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and tied with our mention from July as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts over 45,000 items during its 1-Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders over $49 get free shipping. Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Bella 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave in three colors for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from July at $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
