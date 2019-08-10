New
Ends Today
Macy's · 32 mins ago
Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker
$10 $40
pickup at Macy's

Ending today, Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our July mention, a savings of $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • aluminum construction
  • safety lock rises under pressure and falls when it's safe to open
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Bella
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register