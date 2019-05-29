Macy's offers the Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $2 less in November. Rebate expires June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • aluminum construction
  • safety lock rises under pressure and falls when it's safe to open
  • includes recipe book